What is Frank Reich's net worth? How much will the Indianapolis Colts HC make after the contract extension?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich finally received some good news after a tough start to training camp this year.

The 59-year-old coach has officially signed a new long-term contract with the team through the 2026 NFL season.

Reich has battled COVID-19 this offseason and then had to deal with his star quarterback Carson Wentz going down with a foot injury that could see him miss the start of the regular season.

If that wasn’t enough drama for the Colts, their starting offensive guard Quenton Nelson suffered the same foot injury as Wentz and is now out for a prolonged period.

The big extension with the Colts must have been music to the longtime NFL coach's ears.

How much is Frank Reich worth?

Before his latest NFL contract, the Indianapolis Colts head coach was reportedly worth around $10 million. Reich earned his considerable wealth as a former NFL player and current head coach in the league.

The precise numbers in Reich’s new deal with the Colts have not yet been revealed.

NFL playing career

Frank Reich played quarterback at the University of Maryland and was drafted 57th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 1985 NFL Draft.

He took on the role of backing up future Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly in Buffalo.

Reich got his first start in the NFL after Kelly injured his shoulder in 1989. He led the Bills to two straight victories at the time. The Bills’ backup QB again led the team to two big wins when Kelly was out injured in 1990.

In the 1992 postseason due to another Kelly injury, Frank Reich took the reins as the starter for the wild card game against the Houston Oilers. He led the Bills to an epic comeback victory after trailing 35-3; they came back to win 41-38 in overtime. Reich started the next playoff game, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24–3 in the AFC Divisional round.

Jim Kelly would start Super Bowl XXVII against the Dallas Cowboys but Reich took over after Kelly left the game injured. The Bills went on to lose the Super Bowl 52-17.

Reich signed with the Carolina Panthers in 1995 and was the franchise’s first starting QB. In 1996, he signed with the New York Jets and started seven games before moving to the Detroit Lions the following season.

Frank Reich retired after the 1998 NFL season.

NFL coaching career

Frank Reich’s NFL coaching career started with the Colts in 2006 as an intern and he became the quarterback’s coach in 2008 until the entire coaching staff was let go in 2011.

Reich became the Arizona Cardinals' wide receivers coach in 2012 but that same fate befell him once again as the entire coaching team was fired. He then followed former Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt to San Diego, where he became the Chargers' offensive coordinator but was cut in 2016 after a poor season.

Shortly after his stint in San Diego ended, he was snapped up by the Philadelphia Eagles as their new offensive coordinator.

Reich helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

In February 2018, Reich was named head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. He has a 28-20 NFL head coaching record.

