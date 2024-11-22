What game is Tom Brady calling? FOX broadcaster's duties for Week 12 explored

Tom Brady is in his first season as a lead broadcaster for FOX Sports, covering the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion made the transition from the Gridiron to the booth this season.

Ahead of Week 12 of that 2024 NFL season, let's take a look at what game the future Hall of Famer will be calling.

What game is Tom Brady calling in Week 12?

According to Yahoo Sports, Tom Brady will call the San Francisco 49ers versus Green Bay Packers game in Week 12. The game starts at 4:25 p.m. EST and will be played at the Lambeau Field.

The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) are enduring a mixed season following their Super Bowl finals run last season. The 49ers have dealt with numerous injuries to key offensive players, including Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. They'll hope to go on a solid run to secure a playoff berth in the competitive NFC.

The Green Bay Packers (7-3) are having a better season than the 49ers under Matt LaFleur. It'll be interesting to see how they navigate a tricky NFC showdown against a star-stacked 49ers side in Week 12.

What games has Tom Brady called in his debut campaign?

Tom Brady has been busy throughout the 2024 season. Brady started his broadcasting career by calling three consecutive Dallas Cowboys games. The games were against the Browns (Week 1), Saints (Week 2) and Ravens (Week 3).

In Week 4, the three-time MVP called the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown. Many of the Buccaneers players shared moments with Brady before and after the game.

Brady was on call for the San Francisco 49ers versus Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. He then called the Detroit Lions versus Dallas Cowboys game in Week 6.

Brady, who had numerous battles against the Kansas City Chiefs in his career, called their Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He was in the booth to call a Week 8 fixture between the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills.

Brady and his crew called the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game in Week 9. He also called the San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Week 10 and, most recently, the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game in Week 11.

