What was Geno Smith's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Seahawks QB's performance

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was a highly touted prospect coming out of college. He earned his stripes at West Virginia and was selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Smith has since enjoyed a decent NFL career, earning two Pro Bowl nods and leading the Seahawks to a playoff berth in his first year as the undisputed starter. In this article, we take you back down memory lane to showcase his NFL Combine performance. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Exploring Geno Smith's NFL Combine record from 2013

Geno Smith participated in most of the drills at the 2013 NFL Combine and was one of the best-performing QBs in the exercise.

Here's a look at Smith's NFL Combine Results:

10-Yard Split - 1.62 Seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.59 Seconds

Broad Jump - 10’ 4’’

Vertical Jump - 33.5’’

Smith had an impressive NFL Combine and was ranked as the best quarterback in terms of athleticism at the event.

Furthermore, his measurements were:

Arm - 32 1/2’’

Hand - 9 1/4’’

Height - 6’ 2’’

Weight - 218 lbs

Geno Smith's scouting report

Following a stellar collegiate career, Geno Smith was tipped to be a solid player at the NFL level.

He might have had his ups and downs in the West Virginia offense, but NFL GMs appreciated his ultra-competitive nature, arm strength, athleticism and rapid delivery.

At that time, Smith's eye level and pocket movement were seen as significant, but he tended to revert to old habits when in a tight corner. That was something GMs felt would need to be worked on during his early NFL career.

Here's a look at Smith's Pros and Cons coming into the NFL:

Pros

Finds second or third options across the field if the first read is covered

Has gotten physically more robust throughout his career and is a tough QB who hangs onto the ball after a fierce hit

Has improved his accuracy greatly during his college career

Possesses a rapid delivery

Tests defenses with his natural ability to get first downs

Cons

Blitz awareness is only adequate; he misses guys coming free to his left and right

Did not participate in the Senior Bowl

Needs to work on his footwork coming from under-center