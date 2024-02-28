What did Geno Smith score on the Wonderlic test? Revisiting Seahawks QB's pre-draft numbers

Geno Smith will be entering his 12th year in the NFL when the 2024 season arrives. The veteran quarterback was drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2013 draft.

After a four-year stint with the Jets, he played one season each with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Smith scored 24/50 on his Wonderlic test in 2013. His score is considered average for quarterbacks entering the big league.

Despite an average score on his Wonderlic test, Smith has proved that he's capable of making the right plays in clutch moments. He has earned two Pro Bowl honors and won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2022.

Smith played four seasons with West Virginia before entering the 2013 NFL draft. He earned Second-team All-Big East honors in 2010, First-team All-Big East honors in 2011 and a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2012.

Here's a look at his results from the Combine earlier that year:

40 Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.69 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.62 seconds

QB Ball Velocity: 55 (MPH)

Vertical Leap: 33.5 inches

Smith impressed during his 40-yard dash, completing the drill in just 4.58 seconds. He also did a 33.5-inch vertical leap that highlighted his athletic brilliance.

How did Geno Smith fare in the 2023 NFL season?

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Geno Smith had another strong season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023. The quarterback completed 323 of 499 passes for 3,624 yards with 20 touchdowns. He also added 155 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground across 15 regular season games.

Despite Smith's performances, the Seahawks were unable to qualify for the playoffs. They finished third in the NFC West with a 9-8 record, behind the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.