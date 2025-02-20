What is a good 40-yard dash time in NFL? Establishing baseline criteria for every position

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is fast approaching and the 40-yard dash is considered one of the most important drills at the event. Since players in different positions require more speed and acceleration than others, there is a distinction among the average 40 times for athletes in each position.
On that note, here is a list of what is a "good" 40-yard dash time in each position for the pro league. Any time recorded below the average is even better.
- Wide Receiver & Cornerback: Around 4.48 seconds
- Running Back: Around 4.49 seconds
- Free Safety: Around 4.53 seconds
- Strong Safety: Around 4.55 seconds
- Outside Linebacker: Around 4.60 seconds
- Tight End: Around 4.75 seconds
- Inside Linebacker: Around 4.76 seconds
- Fullback: Around 4.80 seconds
- Defensive End: Around 4.80 seconds
- Quarterback: Around 4.81 seconds
- Defensive Tackle: Around 5.06 seconds
- Center, Guard, Offensive Tackle: Generally less than 5.0 seconds
Who holds the record for the fastest 40-yard dash?
Xavier Worthy set the record for the fastest time at the 40-yard dash during the Combine in 2024. The wideout completed the drill in 4.21 seconds. Worthy beat John Ross' previous record of 4.22 seconds, which was set in 2017.
The Kansas City Chiefs then selected Worthy in the first round of last year's draft. He showed glimpses of how good he can be, including in the Super Bowl where he recorded 8 receptions for 157 yards and 2 TDs.
It will be interesting to see whether Worthy's record will remain intact this year.
How to watch 2025 NFL Combine?
The 2025 NFL Combine will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Fans can also livestream the event on NFL+. Coverage for the showpiece event will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 29. Here are the key dates for each position.
- Day One: Feb. 29, 3 p.m. ET, defensive linemen and linebackers
- Day Two: March 1, 3 p.m. ET, defensive backs and tight ends
- Day Three: March 2, 1 p.m. ET. quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs
- Day Four: March 3, 1 p.m. ET, offensive linemen
