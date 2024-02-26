After participating in the NFL combine, prospects are usually awarded grades by draft evaluators. These grades range from 5.50 to 8.0.

Here's a look at the grading system:

No grade: Grade not yet available

5.50-5.59: Priority undrafted free agent

5.60-5.69: Candidate for the bottom of the roster or practice squad

5.80-5.99: Average backup or special-teamer

6.0-6.09: Traits or talent to be an above-average backup

6.10-6.19: Good backup with the potential to develop into a starter

6.20-6.29: Will eventually be an average starter

6.30-6.39: Will eventually be a plus starter

6.40-6.49: Will become a good starter within two years

6.5-6.6: Boom-or-bust potential

6.7-6.9: Year 1 starter

7.0-7.1: Pro Bowl talent

7.3-7.5: Perennial All-Pro

8.0: The perfect prospect

According to the above grading system, a good grade at the NFL combine should be about 6.3 or above. Those prospects should end up as plus starters who can impact winning professionally.

Who were the highest-graded prospects at the 2023 NFL combine?

The 2023 NFL draft had an array of elite prospects. Here's a look at the top five highest-graded prospects from last year's NFL Combine:

1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama Crimson Tide - 7.02

Will Anderson Jr. rag-dolled college football quarterbacks, and scouts felt he could be just as dominant in the NFL. A Pro Bowl nod in his first season proves they were pretty close.

Scouts viewed Will Anderson Jr. as a can't-miss prospect with eye-popping production that encapsulates his potential impact. Anderson Jr.'s traits, production, and athletic ability against top-tier competition indicate a Pro Bowl future. He's on that path at the moment.

2. Bijan Robinson, Running back, Texas - 6.84

Bijan Robinson is another 2023 NFL draft prospect who was hyped in college. Robinson was viewed as the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley, and he had himself a decent rookie season, amassing over 1,000 all-purpose yards in the process.

Scouts viewed Robinson as a full-menu RB with a blend of position-specific traits that allow him to affect games. He excelled at last year's NFL combine and was rightfully considered a year-one starter.

3. Bryce Young, Quarterback, Alabama Crimson Tide - 6.82

Bryce Young earned a perfect 99/99 production score in the 2023 NFL combine, as scouts were drooling over his football IQ. However, his rookie season was one to forget, as the Carolina Panthers couldn't protect him adequately.

Scouts viewed Young as having talent and face-of-the-franchise potential that should force opponents to focus more on his game film and less on his size. While it has yet to be translated, the Panthers and new head coach Dave Canales have time.

4. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern - 6.73

Peter Skoronski had a solid but unspectacular rookie season with the Tennessee Titans. He's already a starter, keeping to his prospect grade coming into the draft.

Scouts hailed Peter Skoronski as being the prototypical modern offensive tackle. He's blessed with the body type and skill set to play all over the offensive line, and we look forward to his play in subsequent seasons.

5. C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State - 6.70

Offensive Rookie of the Year, C. J. Stroud, already looks like a star in the NFL. The Houston Texans have finally found their new franchise QB.

Scouts viewed Stroud as a high-potential quarterback capable of leading pass catchers with good placement and making on-frame throws to targets all over the field. Stroud has been that and then some.