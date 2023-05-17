What is Gus Edwards' 40 time? Comparing Ravens RB's stats with Lamar Jackson

Gus Edwards recorded a 40-yard dash of 4.52 seconds at the 2018 Rutgers Pro Day. Edwards could not run the customary 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Combine as he was struggling with niggling injuries at the time.

Gus Edwards’ time might have been fast for a running back, but it paled compared to his future teammate Lamar Jackson's 40-yard dash. The unanimous 2019 NFL MVP, Jackson, ran the 40-yard dash in a rapid 4.34 seconds at the Louisville Speed Day. This 40-yard dash could have been the second fastest at the quarterback position had it been run at the Combine. However, Jackson never ran the 40 at the Combine or a pro day.

Gus Edwards' player profile coming into the NFL

Coming into the NFL, Gus Edwards was seen as a skillful and athletic running back with room for improvement coming into the National Football League.

Gus Edwards needed more value on third downs and appeared to be a dynamic enough runner to land a roster spot with that talent alone. It was widely speculated that Edwards had to prove himself as a special teams star to snare an RB3 or RB4 spot as a pro.

His strengths were:

Very good size with NFL measurables physically and athletically.

Ran a 4.52 forty with a 34.5-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

Runs with confidence and bounces when the outside zone plays flow wide.

Built to push through initial contact for additional yardage.

His weaknesses then were:

Needed to hit holes with more bursts.

Lacked finesse in navigating tight quarters as an interior runner.

Tended to leave yardage on the field with some of his decision-making.

Lamar Jackson's player profile coming into the NFL

On the other hand, Lamar Jackson was seen as an unorthodox quarterback with the potential to be something special upon being drafted by the right franchise. Jackson was a rare talent who possessed a pro-ready skill set. While he made stellar plays on a routine basis, some in the media dogged him to the extent that he may not be an early first-rounder and could drop to the middle or back portion of Round 1. Some critics even suggested Jackson should move to another position.

Of the top quarterback prospects for the 2018 Draft, Jackson had the most athletic ability and dual-threat danger to give defenses huge problems.

His core strengths were:

Rare, incredible athlete

Rare arm talent

Throws with decent timing

Stands tall in the QB's pocket

His main flaws were:

Poor footwork, which leads to inaccuracy

A slender frame

Alarming wonderlic score (13)

