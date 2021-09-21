What happened to Aaron Jones' father?

Aaron Jones had a monstrous Monday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers running back scored four times and propelled his team to a massive 35-17 win.

Not everything went according to Jones' plans, though.

Aaron Jones' father

Alvin Jones, Sr., Aaron's father, died earlier this year, April 6. The 57-year-old spent his last days in an El Paso hospital. Alvin Jones, Sr., was a COVID-19 victim.

In June, the Player's Tribune ran the following homage written by Aaron Jones about his father:

"My dad is the greatest man I've ever encountered. The things he's done for me in my life — he's been there every step of the way. He taught me everything. He showed me how a man's supposed to be a man."

Praise

"I'm used to turning around and seeing my dad in the stands and just smiling to know everything is OK. So when I was seeing them, I was good."

Said Jones, who has led the Packers in rushing in each of the past three years.

The RB knew there was no replacing his father in the stands, but he still wanted to feel his biggest supporter and teacher close to him. So Jones played with a necklace with a football-shaped medallion that contained his dad's ashes inside.

Unfortunately, Jones lost the necklace. Probably after his second touchdown. He revealed this in an interview after the game.

However, the RB was not unhappy about it. Quite the opposite, as he said in the same post-game interview:

"If there was any place to lose it, that's where my dad would've wanted me to lose it. So I know he's smiling."

packers clips @packers_clips Aaron Jones is the most lovable player in Packers history Aaron Jones is the most lovable player in Packers history https://t.co/ytuSBYzEqp

Happy endings

In a Tuesday morning interview for 97.3 The Game, Jones had excellent and happy news about the situation when questioned about the necklace.

"It was found!"

Jones stated.

It certainly was a terrific Tuesday for Jones. He has his necklace back, he helped the Packers win their first game of the season, and he put the following numbers on the game:

Rushing:

17 carries

67 yards

3.9 yards on average

1 TD.

Receiving:

6 receptions

48 yards

8.0 yards on average

3 TDs.

With 41.50 points (NFL), Jones undoubtedly also drove many Fantasy teams to victory.

Also Read

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers’ RB Aaron Jones became the first player to record four touchdowns on Monday Night Football since Marshall Faulk did it against the Buccaneers in 2000. Packers’ RB Aaron Jones became the first player to record four touchdowns on Monday Night Football since Marshall Faulk did it against the Buccaneers in 2000.

There are few perfect days in life. Unquestionably, the Packers' RB is having one of those today. He earned it, and it is well-deserved.

Edited by Henno van Deventer