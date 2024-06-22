What happened to Barry Sanders? Hall of Famer suffers unexpected heart scare

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • What happened to Barry Sanders? Hall of Famer suffers unexpected heart scare

What happened to Barry Sanders? Hall of Famer suffers unexpected heart scare

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 22, 2024 12:16 GMT
NFL: NFL Draft
What happened to Barry Sanders? Hall of Famer suffers unexpected heart scare

On Friday, NFL legend Barry Sanders posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he suffered a heart-related "health scare" over Father's Day weekend. The Detroit Lions icon posted:

"It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine."

Sanders' post elicited many reactions from fans and players.

also-read-trending Trending

What did Barry Sanders say about the incident?

The Pro Football Hall of Famer expressed gratitude following the incident. Barry Sanders wrote:

"I am grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who provided me with needed care. My family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time."

The 1997 NFL Most Valuable Player concluded his post by indicating that he plans to take this opportunity to prioritize his health and well-being.

Detroit Lions sent wishes to the Hall of Famer

Barry Sanders' post tagged the Detroit Lions alongside the NFL, NFLPA, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Heisman Trophy and Oklahoma State. The Lions promptly sent well wishes to the franchise icon.

The Lions drafted Sanders in the 1989 NFL Draft. He spent his entire 10 years playing with the franchise. Sanders was an All-Pro and had a Pro Bowl selection in every year of his career, and he's viewed by many as the greatest Detroit player of all time.

The Oklahoma State product racked up other notable accolades in his decade-long professional football career. He earned the 1997 MVP Award, two Offensive Player of the Year Awards, four rushing yards titles, one rushing touchdown title and a spot on the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Possibly the only knock on his career was his lack of postseason success, as Sanders only won once in his six career postseason games. It's also speculated that this lack of postseason success made him retire early from the Gridiron.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी