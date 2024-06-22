What happened to Barry Sanders? Hall of Famer suffers unexpected heart scare

On Friday, NFL legend Barry Sanders posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he suffered a heart-related "health scare" over Father's Day weekend. The Detroit Lions icon posted:

"It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine."

Sanders' post elicited many reactions from fans and players.

What did Barry Sanders say about the incident?

The Pro Football Hall of Famer expressed gratitude following the incident. Barry Sanders wrote:

"I am grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who provided me with needed care. My family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time."

The 1997 NFL Most Valuable Player concluded his post by indicating that he plans to take this opportunity to prioritize his health and well-being.

Detroit Lions sent wishes to the Hall of Famer

Barry Sanders' post tagged the Detroit Lions alongside the NFL, NFLPA, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Heisman Trophy and Oklahoma State. The Lions promptly sent well wishes to the franchise icon.

The Lions drafted Sanders in the 1989 NFL Draft. He spent his entire 10 years playing with the franchise. Sanders was an All-Pro and had a Pro Bowl selection in every year of his career, and he's viewed by many as the greatest Detroit player of all time.

The Oklahoma State product racked up other notable accolades in his decade-long professional football career. He earned the 1997 MVP Award, two Offensive Player of the Year Awards, four rushing yards titles, one rushing touchdown title and a spot on the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Possibly the only knock on his career was his lack of postseason success, as Sanders only won once in his six career postseason games. It's also speculated that this lack of postseason success made him retire early from the Gridiron.