What happened to Chandler Jones? Former Raiders DE gets arrested for second time in Las Vegas

According to police and court records in Las Vegas, Chandler Jones has been arrested for violating a domestic violence temporary protection order on Tuesday. It is the second time in under a month that the two-time All-Pro defensive end has been arrested.

Jones, who last played for the Las Vegas Raiders, was arrested on two counts of the same charge in September and was released on a $15,000 bond. At that time, he was still a playing member of the Raiders but was released by the franchise in the immediate aftermath.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chandler Jones' Legal Issues

Chandler Jones is arguably one of the best defensive ends of his era, but recently, he has been going through it. On September 7, 2023, the former New England Patriots star stated on social media that a Crisis Response Team (CRT) member from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue came to his home. Jones then went on to accuse the Las Vegas Raiders of sending the CRT member to his residence.

A few weeks later, on September 26, Jones posted on social media that the previous day, the fire department admitted him into a hospital against his wishes. He was later taken to a behavioral health center. The news was all over social media, and understandably, there were concerns about his state of mind.

Then, on September 29, 2023, the perennial Pro Bowler was arrested in Las Vegas on two counts of violating a protection order. His arraignment date was set to December 4, 2023.

Jones' most recent arrest came on October 17, 2023, as he breached a domestic violence temporary protection order. We await the results of his most recent arrest.

Expand Tweet

Chandler Jones' NFL Legacy

While Chandler Jones has fallen on hard times lately, it would be remiss to forget how good of a football player he was during his prime. Jones was drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The talented DE was instrumental in their Super Bowl XLIX run.

Jones eventually left the Patriots for the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, and it was there that he enjoyed his most dominant spell in the NFL. Jones racked up numerous accolades, such as two first-team All-Pro nods, three Pro Bowl selections, one NFL forced fumbles co-leader award, and a place on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

He left the Cardinals to join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and was arguably the team's best defender for the year. We are still determining whether Jones has played his last snap in the NFL, but if he has, then he's had an accomplished career by any metrics.