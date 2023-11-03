\What happened to Cole Holcomb? Steelers LB gets carted off during TNF game vs. Titans after serious knee injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb has been ruled out of tonight's TNF game due to a knee injury. The Steelers' defensive anchor suffered the injury in the first quarter of his side's game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 of the NFL season.

The injury looks serious, judging by the videos circulating on social media. This injury comes at a terrible time for the Steelers as they enter the business end of the regular season.

It is unlikely that Holcomb will play again this season, as his injury looked quite similar to the one Nick Chubb suffered against the Steelers.

Cole Holcomb's contract details

Pittsburgh Steelers starting linebacker Cole Holcomb is currently on a three-year, 18,000,000 contract with the franchise. The University of North Carolina alum earns $6,000,000 per year and is one of the team's most important defensive pieces.

During his career, Holcomb has earned $10,794,884 during stints in Washington and Pittsburgh. The former fifth-round pick joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 16, 2023. He inked a three-year deal worth $6 million per year, containing a signing bonus of $4.92 million.

Holcomb signed for the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the entirety of his career up to this point with the Washington Redskins / Football Team / Commanders. The University of North Carolina alum was a key defensive piece in his final years in Washington but elected to test free agency following the expiry of his rookie contract. It was then that the Steelers swooped in for the prospect. He has been added to an already impressive defense and will be tasked to bring a workaholic mentality to the franchise as they aim for a postseason run in 2023 and beyond.

How has Cole Holcomb performed this season?

Cole Holcomb has been solid in his first year with Mike Tomlin's Steelers side. The versatile defender has amassed a stat line of 52 total tackles, 0.5 quarterback pressures, and one forced fumble. Holcomb has effortlessly adapted his game to the Steelers' patented defense, and he looked like an underrated pickup heading into the midpoint of the 2023 season.

However, there's a possibility that he's set for a spell on the sidelines. Steelers' fans will hope that the injury isn't as bad as they fear, as it's never a good thing to see a professional get stripped of the chance to do what they love the most due to injury.