What happened to Dak Prescott? Why is Cowboys QB not playing vs. Texans in Week 11?

By Arnold
Modified Nov 19, 2024 01:14 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Dak Prescott is in the headlines for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their Week 11 clash against the Houston Texans. The quarterback has dealt with a serious hamstring injury, and fans want to know why Prescott won't play in the "Monday Night Football" clash.

Why is Dak Prescott not playing tonight?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Dak Prescott will not play against the Houston Texans on Monday night, due to his hamstring injury. In his absence, Cooper Rush will lead the Dallas offense in Week 11.

Prescott did not practice during the week. He also missed Dallas' 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

Prescott picked up his hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 27-21 Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, exiting the game. Prescott needed surgery to repair the partially torn hamstring.

When will Cowboys QB Dak Prescott return?

Prescott has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season. Dallas put him on the injured reserve on Monday.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy spoke to reporters last Sunday and said that the quarterback needs to focus on his rehab.

"The most important thing he needs to do right now is focus on the surgery, rehab and going through that process," McCarthy said. "Regardless of what it’s for, it’s always tough on the individual, so he just needs to focus on himself right now."

If his recovery goes well, Prescott is likely to return for the Cowboys next season. He should be healthy enough to take part in the 2025 preseason.

Prescott finished the 2024 season passing for 1,978 yards,11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Although Prescott is not playing on Monday night, here are all the details for the Texans vs. Cowboys game:

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 18, 2024
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
  • TV channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2
  • Live stream: FuboTV
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
