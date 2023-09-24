What happened to Derek Carr? Saints QB suffers shoulder injury vs. Packers, Jameis Winston enters as backup

Derek Carr took a big hit at the start of the third quarter in the Week 3 clash against the Green Bay Packers. The New Orleans Saints quarterback was slow to get back up on his feet following a hefty collision.

As per reports, Carr suffered a shoulder injury and was sent to the medical tent. It was later reported that he was out for the remainder of the contest.

New Orleans was leading 17-0 when Carr exited the game. The quarterback was having a solid outing at Lambeau Field as he completed 13 of his 18 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown before taking the hit.

Carr received treatment from trainers after going down on a sack from Green Bay's Rashan Gary. He looked in discomfort as his head also made contact with the ground after the clash. There's a possibility that the Saints are checking the quarterback for a concussion.

Carr was replaced by backup signal-caller Jameis Winston just moments into the second half.

New Orleans will be hoping that Carr's injury isn't too serious. The 32-year-old has had a strong start to the season with his new team, leading them to wins over the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.

Derek Carr contract details

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr

As per Spotrac, Derek Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints in March 2023. The deal included a $28,500,000 signing bonus and $100,000,000 in guaranteed money. He is expected to earn a base salary of $1,500,000 this year.

Carr was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He played nine seasons with the team before joining the Saints this offseason.

During his time with the Raiders, Carr racked up 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns across 3,201 passes with a 64.6% pass completion rate. He also added 845 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground across 142 games.