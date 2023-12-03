What happened to Derrick Henry and Derek Carr? Week 13 injury updates

Derrick Henry and Derek Carr are among the many stars in action during Sunday Night Football in Week 13. Both players are perennial Pro Bowlers and are expected to help their teams to victory tonight.

However, they suffered injuries late in their respective game, which ruled them out of their contests. In this piece, we will look at what happened to Henry and Carr as their fans hope for the best.

Derrick Henry's injury update

Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry suffered what looks like a head injury in the fourth quarter of his team's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum went to the locker room after a nine-yard run on the first play of a Titans touchdown drive. Henry was initially examined in the medical tent before entering the locker room.

Following his injury, the Tennessee Titans were led by Will Levis on a drive that ended with the rookie quarterback finding DeAndre Hopkins on for a three-yard touchdown that leveled the score 25-25.

At the moment, Derrick Henry is being evaluated for a possible concussion. Tennessee Titans fans will hope Henry's injury isn't too serious, as the veteran running back is arguably the best player on their roster.

Henry is arguably the second-best running back in the league behind San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey, and he's a reliable safety blanket for rookie QB Will Levis, at least for the remainder of Levis' rookie season.

Derek Carr's injury update

New Orleans Saints franchise QB Derek Carr hasn't had the best of nights in Week 13. The former Las Vegas Raiders icon was booed louder by his own fans anytime he was on the field tonight. However, the same fans cheered loudly when Taysom Hill was subbed in for the ailing perennial Pro Bowler.

To make matters worse, Derek Carr entered concussion protocol due to a hard hit in the final quarter. According to the Saints' Twitter account, Carr is doubtful to return due to a potential concussion, plus back and shoulder injuries.

Before leaving the game, Carr had a stat line of 226 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Carr hasn't been his usually excellent self this season, and it's apparent that Saints fans have lost all patience with the Fresno State product.