Derrick Henry injury: Titans running back suffers potentially season-ending leg injury

The Tennessee Titans' Super Bowl aspirations may have been dealt a fatal blow as news broke that superstar running back Derrick Henry has reportedly suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Henry will undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of his injury. Henry had 28 carries for 68 yards in the Titans' thrilling 34-31 victory in overtime over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

How did Derrick Henry get injured?

During the first half of the Titans-Colts game, Derrick Henry walked to the sideline after a running play and was seen grimacing.

Soon after, the running back was seen pacing around without a cleat after being checked out by the training staff. Henry sat out at the end of the first half but returned in the third quarter and finished the game. He even had a key 4th down conversion in the fourth quarter after breaking multiple tackles.

All the signs pointed to Henry's foot injury in the first half being nothing more than a knock. But evidently it's much more serious, which probably explains why the running back managed just 2.4 yards per carry, a season-low for the NFL's reigning rushing champion.

Henry's loss a big blow to the Titans

The Titans are loaded on offense with outstanding players like Julio Jones, A.J. Brown and quarterback Ryan Tannehill. But none are as good or as key to their team's success as Derrick Henry.

The running back had already recorded five games with over 100 rushing yards in just seven outings before last night's game against the Colts. Henry has 937 rushing yards this season. No other running back in the league has cracked 600 so far.

Henry's ability to single-handedly take the game away from the opponents is key to the Titans' offensive game plan. Henry's mere presence on the field forces opposing defenses to load the line of scrimmage, leaving the Titans' receivers in man-coverage.

Henry has 10 rushing touchdowns this season. Except for Arizona Cardinals' James Conner, who has eight, no other running back in the NFL has more than five rushing touchdowns so far this season.

Henry was on pace to record his second-straight season with over 2,000 rushing yards. Unfortunately, it seems that he won't be able to achieve that this season. It's a massive blow to the Titans, who now have the impossible task of replacing Derrick Henry's production.

