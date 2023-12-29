What happened to Deshaun Watson? Why Browns QB is not playing

The Cleveland Browns will be without quarterback Deshaun Watson today. He underwent a season-ending surgery last month to repair a broken bone in his shoulder.

After already missing three games this season due to injuries, Watson's season ended after Week 10's 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Despite playing hurt in that game, the quarterback had the best performance of his Browns' career in the second half.

Since Watson's injury, the Browns have tried out P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Joe Flacco as their quarterbacks. They have eventually found success with Flacco as they are currently on a three-game winning streak and are 10-5 on the season.

When will Deshaun Watson return?

Deshaun Watson is expected to be fully healthy for next season's training camp. The Browns quarterback tried his best while playing hurt but eventually, the doctors advised him to sit out for the rest of the season.

After a slow start to the season, Watson found his feet and showed glimpses of his Houston Texans days. In six games this season, he threw for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions with a passer rating of 84.3. He also rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

In his last start this season, Watson completed 20/34 throws for 213 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a big win against the Ravens. Joe Flacco has played quite well in his absence. In four games this season, the veteran quarterback has thrown for 1,307 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 85.1.

Despite dealing with injuries to key players, the Cleveland Browns are likely to make the playoffs. They arguably have the best defense in football and if Flacco continues to play well, this team could make a deep run in the playoffs even with Deshaun Watson out injured.