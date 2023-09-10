What happened to Diontae Johnson? Steelers WR suffers injury vs. 49ers

Diontae Johnson's strong start to the 2023 NFL season was marred by a hamstring injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout went down in the third quarter of the Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Johnson made three catches for 48 yards before the hamstring injury cut short his game. The receiver was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup against San Francisco.

In the third quarter of the game, Johnson caught a pass on the right side of the field and took it 26 yards down the sideline. However, after being tackled, he remained down on the field, clutching his right leg in pain.

Johnson was then helped up by the Steeler's training staff and escorted to the medical tent. After being evaluated, he was then led into the tunnel. It was later revealed that Johnson would not return for the rest of the game and he was declared out.

Johnson had suffered a knee injury on Day 2 of the Steelers' training camp this year. However, the injury wasn't deemed too serious as he returned the following day.

Pittsburgh will now be hoping that Johnson's current injury isn't one that keeps him on the sidelines for an extended period.

Diontae Johnson's contract details

As per reports from Spotrac, Diontae Johnson signed a two-year contract extension worth $36.71 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers in August 2022. The deal included a $17,500,000 signing bonus, $27,000,000 in guaranteed money, and an average annual salary of $18,355,000.

Johnson is reportedly set to earn a base salary of $8,000,000 and a roster bonus of $2,500,000 while carrying a cap hit of $16,333,333 and a dead cap value of $19,666,667 in 2023.

The Steelers selected Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He earned Second Team All-Pro honors in 2019 and Pro Bowl honors in 2021.