What happened to Drew Brees’ hair? A look at journey of former Saints QB

Drew Brees helped the New Orleans Saints win their first Super Bowl in 2010. In that game, the retired QB equaled a Super Bowl record with 32 completed passes and was named the MVP.

After two decades in the NFL, Brees announced his retirement in March 2021.

But even after leaving the league, Brees has continued to be well-known among new football fans. His hair has changed significantly over the years, leading many to question if he had hair transplant surgery.

Drew Brees' hairline has drawn attention during both his active and inactive playing days. He was 22 years old and had a full head of good hair when he signed with the San Diego Chargers in 2001. But over time, a receding hairline showed more pronouncedly.

With a full head of hair, Brees went viral once again when he made his NBC broadcast debut on September 9, 2021 — possibly the most headlines his hair had ever made.

Social media users commented on Brees' new appearance and made jokes about his hair making the biggest season-long comeback.

Despite the widespread conjecture that former Purdue University quarterback Drew Brees had a hair transplant surgery, he would rather avoid providing a definitive response to this matter. Although the athlete has not confirmed it, it seems plausible that he underwent a transplant given the way his hair has returned to its full length.

What happened to Drew Brees' face?

For a long time, there has been discussion about the mark on the side of Drew Brees' face, and many people have wondered how he got it.

But in a CNN interview, Brees acknowledged that the mark was a birthmark and that he had been teased about it since he was a child. Since it was innocuous, his parents did not force him to have any medical treatments performed in order to get rid of it.

Brees said in a CNN interview:

"I received a lot of remarks when I was younger because of my birthmark, which I was obviously born with. 'Wipe that whatever off your face.' I was given a variety of nicknames.”

In his book, Brees claimed that despite everything, he had never given plastic surgery a thought.

"When I was a child, my mother used to tell me, 'Hey, that's where an angel kissed you. So, no one has the right to say anything.' Which, I suppose, is how I handled it," Brees remarked.