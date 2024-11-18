What happened to Gabe Davis? Jaguars WR walks out on crutches after brutal 52–6 loss to Lions

Gabe Davis was among the Jacksonville Jaguars players to feature in the Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions. Davis amassed a stat line of one catch and three receiving yards in the loss. He was targeted three times.

Davis ended up on crutches after the game due to a scary-looking injury. Let's look at what happened to the Jaguars' pass catcher on a forgettable day for the franchise.

What happened to Gabe Davis?

According to Michael DiRocco, Gabe Davis left the locker room on crutches with his left leg in a brace. He suffered a knee injury during the Sunday matchup against the high-flying Detroit Lions.

Davis dropped to the turf for a non-contact injury in the third quarter of the loss. The medical staff attended to him before he was helped off the Gridiron. It'll now be an anxious wait for the Jacksonville Jaguars fan base to see how long the pass catcher will be out due to the injury.

How have Gabe Davis and the Jaguars performed in 2024?

Gabe Davis has performed to the best of his abilities in a difficult season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have been plagued with injuries and inconsistencies to their starting quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, and these issues have filtered to the team's wide receivers.

Davis has amassed a stat line of 20 catches, 239 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season. He half-missed just one game all season, against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.

Davis' best game of the 2024 season was against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 when he amassed a stat line of three receptions for 62 yards. He led the team in receiving, even though the Jaguars eventually lost to the Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins. Another standout game was against the Chicago Bears in Week 6, where he hauled in two receiving touchdowns. Unfortunately, the Jaguars ended up losing that game as well.

The Jaguars have won just two games all season: in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts and Week 7 against the New England Patriots. They've since endured a four-game losing streak and will have the chance to regroup as they enter their bye week. Their fan base will hope this much-needed break can reinvigorate the franchise and spur them to make the rest of the season a bit respectable.

