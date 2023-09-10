Jack Conklin had an unfortunate start to the 2023 NFL season. The Cleveland Browns offensive lineman suffered a serious knee injury in the Week 1 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Conklin needed to be carted off the field at the Cleveland Browns Stadium after Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson fell onto him during a play. The incident occurred at the start of the second quarter.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hendrickson appeared to roll over Conklin’s left knee and the Browns star appeared to be in a lot of pain. He was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game and replaced by Cleveland rookie Dawand Jones.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

While there has been no update on the seriousness of Conklin's injury, it appears that the Browns' right tackle might be on the sidelines for a few weeks at least. The player started 12 games for Cleveland in 2022 but might be out of action for an extended period this year.

Conklin was taken off the field just a few minutes after Cleveland wideout Amari Cooper suffered an injury after making a catch. The receiver went to the medical tent but there was no update on the seriousness of the injury.

Jack Conklin's contract details

Cleveland Browns RT Jack Conklin

As per reports from Spotrac, Jack Conklin signed a four-year contract extension worth $60 million with the Cleveland Browns in December 2022. His deal included a $600,000 signing bonus, $28,850,000 in guaranteed money, and an average annual salary of $15,000,000

As per his current contract, Conklin will enter the free agency market in 2027.

Conklin's knee injury that he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday is his latest setback since joining the Browns in 2020. He previously suffered a torn patella tendon in 2021 and only returned to the field in Week 3 last season.

Conklin was picked by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2020.