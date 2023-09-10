What happened to Jaycee Horn? Panthers CB suffers injury vs. Falcons

Jaycee Horn didn't have the best start to the 2023 NFL season. The Carolina Panthers cornerback suffered a non-contact hamstring injury in the second quarter of the Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 10.

As per reports, Horn will not return for the remainder of the game. He was listed as doubtful after picking up his injury and his status was later changed to out.

Horn logged one tackle against the Falcons before leaving the field. Unfortunately, the player has dealt with several injury setbacks since entering the league, so the Panthers will be assessing his situation closely.

The cornerback suffered a fractured foot in his rookie campaign in 2021 and played just three games that year. Horn then missed four games in 2022 due to a broken wrist and rib strain.

The 23-year-old also missed most of the Panther's offseason program this year while recovering from separate ankle and foot issues.

Carolina receiver DJ Chark had been dealing with a hamstring injury as well, which ruled him out of the Week 1 game against Atlanta. The wideout has been nursing his injury for a few weeks so this could very well linger for Horn.

Jaycee Horn's contract details

As per reports from Spotrac, Jaycee Horn signed a four-year, $21.11 million contract with the Carolina Panthers in June 2021. The deal reportedly included a $12,714,288 signing bonus, $21,112,146 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $5,278,037.

In just over two years in the NFL, Horn has made $17,573,217 in career earnings. He is reportedly set to earn a base salary of $940,000 and a roster bonus of $1,639,286 while carrying a cap hit of $5,757,858 and a dead cap value of $12,475,359 in 2023.

The Panthers picked Horn in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. However, he has featured in just 16 games in the league, prior to the 2023 Week 1 clash against the Falcons.