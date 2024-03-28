What happened to Jayden Daniels' elbow? Sports physician breaks down QB's arm condition, which goes viral during LSU Pro Day

Jayden Daniels was in action on Wednesday as the LSU quarterback participated in his Pro Day. Daniels threw to some familiar pass catchers and performed drills in a familiar environment rather than the Lucas Oil Stadium.

However, a picture of his elbow has gone viral, which has caught the attention of fans. In this article, we examine whether there's a cause for concern ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayden Daniels' elbow takes center stage at LSU Pro Day

The viral image of Jayden Daniels' elbow is from Nov. 4, 2023, in a game between the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide. In that game, Daniels threw the ball with what appeared to be a developing sac on his elbow, which has since led to rampant speculation from concerned fans.

However, sports medicine physician Dr. Jesse Morse has allayed the fears of Daniels' fans and other armchair analysts. The Osteopathic Center doctor added much-needed context to the picture:

"Jayden Daniels appears to be dealing with olecranon bursitis of his right throwing elbow. This is an inflammation of the bursa, which is a sac that's usually empty and protects the bone underneath. We have bursa in several joints, including the elbow and the knee. These are VERY common and more annoying than concerning, as long as they are not infected."

It's worth noting that Daniels' shoulder was not visible during the Pro Day. That's because he wore a long-sleeved purple shirt with Tigers teammate Greg Brook Jr.’s name and number to honor him after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Daniels impressed in front of a solid NFL contingent.

Expand Tweet

Jayden Daniels is a virtual top-three lock

Many view Jayden Daniels as the best dual-threat quarterback in this year's Draft. The NFL loves quarterbacks who can both throw and run, so it's unsurprising that Daniels has gotten top billing ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Furthermore, after enjoying a stunning season with the LSU Tigers, Daniels is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. He's adept in many aspects of the game, and it's expected that he will be picked in the top three in the upcoming Draft.

Scouts view Daniels as a prospect with an exciting floor. He has a veteran-like presence in the pocket and is easily the most athletic shotcaller in his class. He would be best suited on an offense that lets him cook, like Jalen Hurts or Kyler Murray.