What happened to Jerry Jeudy? Russell Wilson's Broncos handed major injury blow in training

There are some growing concerns in Denver right now with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. He went down in Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury and was carted off the practice field. Jeudy took an end around in practice and then grabbed his right upper log while being visibly upset.

The details and severity of the injury are currently unknown, but the injury was serious enough for Jeudy to be assisted off the field.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport Tweeted the following:

"One to watch heading into the season: #Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is being carted off at practice with an apparent hamstring injury."

The Broncos are praying Jeudy's injury isn't too serious. Jeudy had a career season last year in 15 games. He recorded career-highs in receptions (67) yards (972) and touchdowns (6) and was Russell Wilson's main target.

The Broncos have already suffered the loss of wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season, who tore his Achilles in practice on July 31. Patrick was one of Wilson's main targets last season, recording 53 catches for 734 yards, and five touchdowns.

Who are some possible replacements the Denver Broncos can target in place of Jerry Jeudy?

Julio Jones during Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Denver Broncos are going to have to start looking at replacements for Jerry Jeudy, pending the severity of his injury. With Tim Patrick hurt and Jeudy potentially sidelined for some time, there are still some quality veterans in free agency.

Some available free agents the Broncos could target include Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Kenny Golloday, T.Y. Hilton, and Sammy Watkins.

Jones played 10 games last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording 24 catches for 299 yards and five touchdowns. In nine games last season, Landry posted 25 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown.

Kenny Golloday only recorded six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown last season with the Giants. T.Y. Hilton recorded seven catches and 121 yards for Dallas in three outings last season.

Similarly, Sammy Watkins played in 12 total games last season as a member of the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, recording 16 catches for 325 yards.

It's anyone's guess as to who the Broncos will sign if they do indeed sign a veteran to fill in for Jeudy.

