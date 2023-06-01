What happened to Jim Donovan? Iconic Browns announcer reveals heartbreaking battle with leukemia

On Wednesday, veteran Cleveland Browns sportscaster Jim Donovan announced that he has had a leukemia relapse. The 66-year-old revealed the unfortunate news on WKYC's show Front Row but added that he remains determined to fight against the disease.

Donovan said on the show:

"This is going to be kind of a long and winding road through this treatment plan because it's going to be pretty aggressive. I've got to get healthy, got to move on. I know the deal. I've done it before and I plan to do it once again."

Donovan was first diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2000. He then underwent a bone marrow transplant in the summer of 2011.

Donovan recently revealed that he noticed something was wrong with his health around 18 months ago. However, since receiving news of his relapse, the announcer has been undergoing multiple treatments, including chemotherapy, but will now be starting more intense therapies to battle the illness.

Donovan also said that he wants to continue in his role as the Cleveland Browns' sportscaster for as long as he can. However, he also added that his health will be his priority.

NFL fans on social media were quick to send their best wishes to Donovan after hearing the news.

Jim Donovan's career as a sportscaster

Jim Donovan graduated from Boston University in 1978 and began his career as a sports director for WJON radio in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He then served as a play-by-play announcer for basketball and hockey coverage for the Satellite News Channel in Burlington, Vermont.

Donovan's incredible CV features him calling swimming and soccer play-by-plays in the 1992 and 1996 Summer Olympics for NBC. He also served as a commentator during the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Donovan began his journey as the voice on the Cleveland Browns Radio Network in 1999 and has remained in his position since.

