Jim Irsay health update: Colts owner found unresponsive in bed amid massive health scare

Jim Irsay reportedly suffered a serious health scare last month. The Indianapolis Colts owner was unresponsive on his bed and needed police officers to revive him in the early hours of Dec. 8.

According to records from Carmel Police Department, officers reached Isray's mansion after receiving a call at around 4:30 a.m. ET. They discovered him gasping for air on the floor of his bathroom.

Reports suggest that Irsay had a weak pulse, constricted pupils and a blue skin tone when officers moved him onto the bed. The 64-year-old was briefly unresponsive and the police tried to revive him by running his sternum, which was unsuccessful.

The officers then gave Irsay a dose of Narcan, a drug used to revive people in opiate overdose situations, to which he responded slightly. Records showed that the Colts owner had a suspected overdose, but there was no clue about what medications or substances he may have ingested. Paramedics then arrived at the scene and rushed Irsay to a nearby hospital.

Earlier this month, the Colts released a statement confirming that Irsay has been dealing with severe respiratory illness.

By his own admission, Irsay battled an addiction to alcohol and painkillers. In an interview with HBO, he also said that he had been to rehab more than 15 times.

Police release statement on Jim Irsay

As per FOX59, the police released this statement:

"At this time, it is unknown what Mr. Irsay had ingested prior to our arrival,” an officer wrote in the report. (Irsay’s prescribed medications were listed in the report, but redacted in documents released to the public.) According to Fox59, police logged the incident as an “overdose.”

The Colts also released a statement regarding their owner, it said:

"Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness. We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family's privacy be respected."

Jim Irsay net worth: How much is the Colts owner worth in 2024?

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay

According to reports, Jim Irsay is worth a whopping $4 billion in 2024. His father Robert Irsay built a fortune through heating and air-conditioning businesses.

Jim served as the Vice president and general manager of the Indianapolis Colts from 1984 to 1996. He inherited ownership of the NFL franchise in 1997, following the death of his father, Robert Irsay.

The Colts have complied a 258–191–1 regular-season record since Jim took over. Notably, Indianapolis won the Super Bowl in 2007, beating the Chicago Bears 29-17 in the big game.