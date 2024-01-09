What happened to Jim Irsay? Colts release statement on franchise owner's "severe illness"

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that owner Jim Irsay is getting treated for a "severe respiratory illness." Jim Irsay became the acting owner of the Colts in 1995 and assumed full ownership following the death of his father, Robert Irsay.

Under his ownership, the Colts have accumulated 258 wins, which, according to Pro Football Reference, are the fourth-most in the NFL over that time frame. The Colts have racked up the accolades, winning 10 division titles, making the postseason 18 times, appearing in two Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl XLI.

Jim Irsay has also worked with numerous Hall of Fame players, coaches and executives during his almost three decades of franchise ownership.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Where will Michigan's J.J. McCarthy land? Fire up our 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator to find out

What happened to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay?

According to Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts released an official statement regarding Irsay's status. It reads as follows:

"Jim Irsay is currently being treated for a severe respiratory illness. While this unfortunately means he won't be able to perform with his band this week in Los Angeles, he is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible.

"We'll have no additional information at this time, and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers."

Colts fans have sent their well wishes to the team's long-term owner. They are hopeful that the 64-year-old will make a complete recovery.

Expand Tweet

How did the Indianapolis Colts perform in 2023?

The Indianapolis Colts started the season by installing rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson as the team's starter. The dual-threat QB heralded a new era in Indianapolis, and from Day 1, it looked like Jim Irsay and Co. struck gold with the pick.

Richardson was great in his games, proving to be a threat in the air and on the ground. However, his season was cut short by a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

Despite losing their franchise QB, the Colts soldiered on to amass a 9-8 record. They racked up wins over playoff-bound teams: Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

They were this close to making the 2024 playoffs but lost a one-score game to the Houston Texans in a winner-takes-all matchup in Week 18. The Colts look primed for a great future under the coaching of Shane Steichen. Irsay might have just unlocked the next great Colts team.

Steelers or Ravens defense in Week 18? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for weekly projections