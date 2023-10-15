What happened to Jimmy Garoppolo? Raiders QB taken to hospital after suffering injury vs Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a back injury in Week 6's game against the New England Patriots. The quarterback left the game and is has been ruled out to return.

This is a huge blow for the Raiders who were poised to win this game. In Garoppolo's absence, Brian Hoyer will lead the offense, as the former Patriots player and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will try to lead the Raiders to get the win over Bill Belichick.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jimmy Garoppolo injury update

As per Las Vegas Raiders insider Heidi Fang, Jimmy Garoopolo has been taken to a hospital in an ambulance. It seems like the quarterback has suffered a serious injury, and the franchise is doing its best to help their star player.

Fans around the world will hope that it isn't a serious injury that causes Garoppolo to miss the upcoming games.

Expand Tweet

This is a developing story, more info will be provided here once it becomes public. Garoppolo has already missed a game earlier this season due to a concussion and has been heavily impacted by injuries throughout his career.

This past offseason he signed a three-year deal with the Raiders, and was slowly finding his grove. Unfortunately, he won't be able to lead his team to a win over the team that drafted him.