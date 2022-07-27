What happened to Joe Burrow? Bengals QB to undergo serious surgery and miss part of training camp

Joe Burrow will miss a portion of training camp this summer as he prepares for a medical procedure that isn't expected to keep him out of action for an extended period of time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Burrow is having surgery to repair his appendix. This procedure will cause him to likely miss some practice time as he recovers from the appendectomy.

The appendectomy won’t impact any plans the Bengals have about handing Burrow a max contract extension in line with what several of his peers have received this offseason.

NBC Sports' Mike Florio said that it would likely take an injury on the level of Burrow’s 2020 torn ACL to cause any changes in the plan to make Burrow the cornerstone of the team ASAP.

Joe Burrow and Mike Brown's comments on the QB's imminent extension

Joe Burrow gave props to his peers last month when discussing the deals handed to Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers, saying that they deserved the contracts they were awarded:

"It's crazy the numbers that these guys are putting up, and I think it's well deserved. All those guys are playing at the top of their game. They're being paid accordingly. But really, I haven't thought about it much right now."

Bengals owner Mike Brown was highly complementary of Burrow himself, saying that their focus is on retaining him:

"I can tell you that we couldn't be happier with Joe Burrow. He's everything you would wish for, especially for a quarterback in Cincinnati. Our whole focus is going to be on keeping him here. Right now, our obvious, most important issue will be with our quarterback. It's not quite ready or ripe yet, but it's right down the track. We see the train coming."

In the process, Brown conceded that Cincinnati will likely lose key contributors as well:

"This is a puzzle. It just doesn't all fit perfectly. We're going to have some pluses. We're going to get some guys signed that are critical to the team. And we're going to lose some guys."

While safety Jessie Bates is more than likely who Brown was referring to. Bates is sitting out training camp right now as he seeks a long-term extension. It's clear that Burrow will be getting what he wants when he and his agent take a seat at the negotiating table.

