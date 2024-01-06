What happened to Josh Jacobs? Why Raiders' RB will miss Week 18 finale against Broncos?

Josh Jacobs might have played his last game for the Las Vegas Raiders. The 2022 NFL rushing champ has been officially ruled out of the Raiders' Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos.

According to Tom Pelissero, Jacobs will miss his fourth straight game after suffering two deep bone contusions that have restricted his range of motion, preventing him from being cleared by the team's medical staff. Hence, even if the Raiders make the playoffs, the Alabama Crimson Tide alum is unlikely to partake.

When will Josh Jacobs return?

Due to his injuries, Josh Jacobs is unlikely to return to action until the 2024 NFL season. The Pro Bowler has battled injuries throughout 2023, and his latest one ended a promising season.

Thankfully, reports state there is no structural damage, and Jacobs will be fully healthy before he hits free agency in March. This comes as a blow for Antonio Pierce's side, as they look to sneak into the playoffs if they beat the Broncos and other results go their way.

The Denver Broncos won't be an easy opponent, especially with Sean Payton looking to justify his decision to bench Russell Wilson. However, the Raiders have been rallying around Pierce since he got the interim head coach gig, and a win on Sunday could secure him the full-time job.

How has Josh Jacobs performed this season?

Josh Jacobs was impressive in the games he played this season, with the dynamic running back on his way to his fourth 1,000-plus rushing yards season in his five years in the league. However, injuries were the bane of his performances, and the Raiders star looks set for a departure in the offseason.

He finished with 805 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He also had 296 receiving yards.

When fit, Josh Jacobs is unarguably one of the best running backs in the NFL. Jacobs has abundant speed, shiftiness and decent hands for a running back. While he's still looking for his first receiving touchdown, Jacobs has amassed over 150 receiving yards every year of his career.

In Jacobs' absence, the Raiders have primarily relied on second-year Pro Zamir White.

Georgia Bulldogs alum White has performed admirably in the past few weeks, helping the Raiders to dig deep and remain in the playoff picture. However, his 339 rushing yards and one touchdown in 16 games are far from Jacobs' numbers. The Raiders have a big decision to make in the offseason.

