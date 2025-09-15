What happened to Justin Fields? Exploring Jets QB's injury after Bills Week 2 game

Justin Fields is in his first season with the New York Jets. Fields started his professional football career with a three-year stint with the Chicago Bears before spending a season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's now the starting quarterback for the Aaron Glenn-led Jets.Fields suffered an injury in the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. With that in mind, let's examine the nature of the injury and his chances of playing in Week 3.What happened to Justin Fields?Justin Fields suffered a concussion in the New York Jets' 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He's currently in the league's concussion protocol as a result.According to Sports Illustrated, Fields was taken to the medical tent in the fourth quarter of the game and didn't return to action. He was replaced by Tyrod Taylor for the rest of the contest as Aaron Glenn's side suffered their second straight loss of the season.The report adds that Fields was taken off the Gridiron to be evaluated after he was sacked by Joey Bosa on a third-and-10 play in the final quarter. He hit his head on the pitch. The Jets were down 30-3 when Fields trudged to the tent. He then went to the team's locker room for further evaluation.Fields ended the game with a stat line of 27 passing yards and 49 rushing yards.How has Justin Fields performed this season?The New York Jets acted quickly in the offseason as they signed Justin Fields to a two-year, 40 million deal. The Jets signed him as the replacement for Aaron Rodgers, who was let go after a less-than-ideal 2024 campaign.New head coach Aaron Glenn seemed elated at the signing as he looked to utilize Fields' dual-threat skill set. Fields thrived in his first regular-season game as he amassed a stat line of 218 passing yards and three total touchdowns in a close Week 1 loss to his old side, the Pittsburgh SteelersHowever, Fields had a less-than-stellar showing against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills exploited the Jets' weaknesses at the o-line and sacked Fields twice in the game. It eventually led to a blowout loss and concussion for Fields.The Jets fan base will hope that Fields can recover in time for their Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Bucs. All eyes will be on this week's injury report as a result.