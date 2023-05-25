What happened to Kapri Bibbs? Broncos Super Bowl winner arrested in LA

Kapri Bibbs, an ex-NFL running back, was detained on Sunday and charged with public intoxication.

As reported by TMZ Sports, records from the jail indicate that Bibbs was taken into custody at 1 a.m. local time on Monday. Police said Bibbs was apprehended at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, California.

According to reports, Bibbs was summoned for a misdemeanor count and discharged from custody "several hours later." According to the records, he must appear in court for the case's trial in July.

Which teams did Kapri Bibbs play for in the NFL?

In 2011 and 2012, Kapri Bibbs attended Snow College and Front Range Community College, respectively. He moved to Colorado State ahead of the 2013 campaign. He set the institution's record for rushing in his lone season at the college (1,741 yards).

Bibbs joined Montee Ball and Barry Sanders as the only athletes in NCAA history to carry for 30 scores in a season. He ranked as one of the top runners in the Mountain West Conference in a number of rushing statistics in 2013, thanks to his performance. Bibbs made his NFL Draft debut in 2014, following his sophomore campaign.

Although Kapri Bibbs was not selected in the draft, he quickly joined the Denver Broncos practice squad. He was promoted to the team's starting lineup in 2015. He aided the Broncos during a campaign that finally resulted in them defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Against their AFC West opponent, the Oakland Raiders, on Sunday Night Football in November 2016, Bibbs made a 69-yard reception and scored his first career TD. He sustained a high ankle sprain in Week 13, and in December 2016, he was listed on injured reserve. He ended the 2016 campaign with a total of 129 rushing yards, a pair of catches for 75 yards, and a score.

Bibbs later played for the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Football Team. Bibbs amassed 311 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in 28 outings of his NFL career.

Kapri Bibbs, who left football to pursue a music career, hasn't spoken out in the media about his arrest yet.

