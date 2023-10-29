What happened to Kenny Pickett? Steelers QB gets replaced by Mitchell Trubisky vs. Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers franchise QB Kenny Pickett has been ruled out of the Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, Pickett exited the game holding his right rib area.

Veteran signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky has replaced him. In a further report by fellow insider Ari Meirov, Pickett has been ruled out of the remainder of the game with a rib injury.

Before leaving the Gridiron, Pickett had completed 10 out of 16 passes for 73 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. His longest pass was a 16-yard completion, and now the Steelers' coaching staff will be sweating on his fitness moving forward.

How has Kenny Pickett performed this season?

Second-year Pro Kenny Pickett has had a decent 2023 season up till now. The University of Pittsburgh alum has amassed a stat line of 1,257 passing yards, five touchdowns and four picks as he led the Steelers to a 4-2 record to start the year.

Pickett has achieved this despite his limited ability as a pocket passer, yet he has proved a solid contributor to Mike Tomlin's unique game plan. Pickett is well on his way to leading his team to yet another winning season, and his supporters will hope that tonight's injury isn't that serious. The second-year QB's best game of the season was arguably against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which he threw for 235 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for a season-high 11 yards as he led his side to a comfortable 23-18 win over the Raiders. The game was a prime example of why Tomlin wants Pickett to play in his patented offense.

Who is Kenny Pickett's backup, Mitchell Trubisky?

Following his injury in Week 8, Pickett was replaced by one-time Pro Bowler and veteran shot caller Mitchell Trubisky, who is playing his second season in Pittsburgh and was a starter for the franchise before Tomlin entrusted the keys into Pickett's hands in his rookie season.

Trubisky was the second overall pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, he has featured for the Bears, Bills and most recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky is one of the better backups in the NFL, as it's only sometimes you get a legitimate Pro Bowler to play backup to a sophomore quarterback. Trubisky has entered the Gridiron as relief for an injured Pickett; let's see if he can lead the Steelers to a victory over the much-favored Jacksonville Jaguars.