The Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson for their wild-card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The quarterback has been dealing with a knee injury and will miss the crunch playoff game against the AFC North champions.

By his own admission, Jackson is experiencing inflammation in his "unstable" knee. The 26-year-old also took to social media to thank fans for sending in their well-wishes.

Jackson hasn't played for the Ravens since his injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. He will be hoping that his team is able to get the job done without him in order to potentially play in the next round of the postseason.

Tyler Huntley is now expected to start for Baltimore in the playoff game against the Bengals. However, the Ravens were forced to field Anthony Brown in their Week 18 regular-season contest against the Bengals as Huntley was recovering from a shoulder injury.

Lamar Jackson's stats during the 2022-23 NFL season

Lamar Jackson finished another remarkable regular-season campaign with the Ravens prior to his knee injury. The quarterback has thrown for 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdowns.

He has also added 764 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 12 games this campaign. The Ravens eventually finished second in the NFC North with a 10-7 record.

Bengals vs Ravens: NFL Wild Card round prediction

As Baltimore will head into this clash without Jackson and a few other key players, the Bengals are favorites to win this game. The Ravens lost their final two games of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers and, interestingly, Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Joe Burrow and the Bengals are on an eight-game win streak. Last season's Super Bowl runners-up will be looking to go the extra mile this campaign, but they will have to keep their focus on Baltimore this weekend.

