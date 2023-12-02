What happened to Mac Jones? Reasons explored for Patriots QB not starting anymore

The New England Patriots announced earlier this week that Bailey Zappe will replace Mac Jones as the team's starting quarterback. Jones has been benched four times in 11 games this season for Zappe. The 2022 fourth-round pick has started two NFL games in his career and has won both. He'll get his first start of the 2023 season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13.

Expand Tweet

Zappe will likely get multiple starts in the Patriots' final six games of the 2023 season to showcase his mettle and earn a roster spot for the 2024 season. Third-choice quarterback Malik Cunnigham is also expected to get some snaps.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Patriots are 2-9 and are destined to finish with a losing record for the second straight season after finishing 8-9 last year. New England last endured consecutive losing seasons in 1992 and 1993. Currently, the Patriots hold the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Picking this high in the draft is unchartered territory for the Patriots. They haven't had a top-10 draft pick since 2008, and they last had a top-five pick back in 1994.

However, Jones and the team's collective failure will likely end the team's 30-year streak without a top-five draft pick.

Mac Jones benched: Where did it all go wrong?

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones, the team's first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, took over as the team's starting quarterback in his rookie season. He played all 17 games and finished the year with 3,801 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes. The rookie was named a Pro Bowl replacement. He started 14 games in 2022 and threw for 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns while tossing 11 interceptions.

While Jones' first two seasons were fairly promising, things have unraveled in 2023. In 11 starts, he has thrown for 2,120 yards and ten touchdowns. He has tossed 12 interceptions, including one pick-6.

Expand Tweet

Jones has finished a game with over 250 passing yards only twice this season. On the flip side, he has finished with fewer than 200 passing yards five times in 11 starts in 2023. Per PFF, he leads the league in turnover-worthy plays with 23 and has the worst passer rating (16.7) under pressure.

Expand Tweet

The Patriots' receiving unit is nothing to write home about, however, Jones' inability to curb turnovers has been detrimental to the team. After two consecutive games with fewer than ten points, head coach Bill Belichick and the coaching staff finally pulled the plug on Jones and decided to allow Bailey Zappe to showcase his ability.

For Jones, a change of scenery could be in the offing. If the Patriots pick a quarterback with their first-round pick, they will likely move on from Mac Jones. The team continues to search for Tom Brady's successor, and it appears their top pick in the 2021 draft is not the answer.