What happened to Mason Crosby? Reasons for former Packers kicker not playing in NFL explored

Mason Crosby has been a familiar face to NFL fans as one of the NFL's best kickers for nearly two decades. Now, the kicker is noticeably absent from the league in the 2023 season. The Packers did not re-sign Crosby after his three-year, $12.9 million expired after last season.

The 39-year-old was a free agent as many of his former Green Bay teammates were on the move. Most notably, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April.

Crosby joining New York felt like a match as Greg Zuerlein suffered a groin injury. However, the team went in a different direction, signing Austin Seibert instead.

Ahead of this season, the free-agent kicker sent out a message as he looked back on his time in the NFL :

“As the first@nfl weekend of the '23 season begins I’m still preparing but taking this rare moment of downtime to reflect on some of the past moments. So thankful for my family, great coaches and teammates and the support of all the fans"

There are a number of possible reasons why Crosby is not kicking in the NFL in 2023. For starters, his age, as not many teams are looking for kickers nearing the age of 40.

Despite his success in the NFL, teams are looking to go younger as did Green Bay in this year's draft with Anders Carlson.

Another reason could be his price tag, given that he made $4.3 million per season in the aforementioned deal last season.

Finally, the fit for most teams just wasn't there. And it doesn't mean Crosby is done. It means that there are better options out there than him at the position.

Mason Crosby and his NFL career

He was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of the University of Colorado. In his rookie season, Mason Crosby completed 79.5% of his field goals (31 of 39) with a long of 53 yards. The 39 field-goal attempts were the most in the 2007 season.

The following season saw Crosby being busy as he led the NFL in both extra points made and attempted with 46. He tied his career-long of 53 yards in the 2008 season as well.

Crosby finished in the top 10 in field-goal percentage in his career, including hitting all 16 he attempted in the 2020 season. Overall, he made 81.4% of his field goals in his 15 seasons (395 of 485).

The Lubbock, Texas, native is the Packers' all-time leader in points with 1,918. It's the second most amongst active kickers and the 11th most in NFL history.

Mason Crosby net worth

According to multiple sources, Mason Crosby has a net worth of around $10 million. Throughout his NFL career, the Super Bowl-winning kicker made a great deal of money.

He made $44,498,884 in that time. His total salary was $23.941 million and made $11,093,950 in signing bonuses.