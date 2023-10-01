What happened to Mike Evans and Tee Higgins? Star WRs suffer injuries in Week 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans and Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins were among the two latest players to suffer injuries in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Here, we look at the status of the two players and whether they will return for their respective matchups.

Mike Evans injury update: Buccaneers WR suffers hamstring injury in Week 4 vs. New Orleans Saints

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Mike Evans reportedly suffered a hamstring strain during Tampa Bay's NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 on Sunday. The wideout had a strong start to the game, posting three receptions for a team-leading 40 yards.

Evans left the game just before halftime. His status was initially questionable, but the Buccaneers later ruled him out for the remainder of the contest against New Orleans.

Expand Tweet

It is unclear as to when Evans picked up his injury. However, Tampa Bay will be hoping that their premier wideout's injury isn't too serious.

Evans recorded 17 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns for the Buccaneers in three games, prior to the clash against the Saints. He has been one of the most prolific offensive weapons for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Tee Higgins injury

Tee Higgins suffered a knock in the first half of the game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. The Cincinnati Bengals star went to the locker room for treatment but did not return for the second half.

Expand Tweet

The Bengals later revealed that Higgins was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a rib injury. The wideout had posted two catches for 19 yards in Sunday's matchup against Tennessee before leaving the contest.

Cincinnati will be eager to know the extent of Higgins' rib injury since he plays a huge role in the team's offense. The 24-year-old has also established himself as one of quarterback Joe Burrow's favorite targets.