What happened to Mike Williams? Chargers WR gets carted off vs Vikings

Mike Williams suffered an unfortunate knee injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The Los Angeles Chargers wideout was carted off the field in the third quarter of the contest.

Williams went down after making a reception and needed assistance from trainers to walk back to the locker room. The Chargers revealed that he was 'questionable' to return for the remainder of the game.

There are suggestions that Mike Williams might have torn his ACL because of the way he hit the deck. The receiver landed awkwardly after being tackled by a couple of players on the Vikings' defense during a play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Williams looked in pain and took stayed on the ground for a while before receiving medical attention. The Los Angeles Chargers staff eventually helped the player walk back into the dressing room.

The Chargers will be sweating on Williams' injury. The wideout was having an impressive outing against the Vikings before exiting the game.

He caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota. Interestingly, Williams' score came from a pass by fellow wideout Keenan Allen.

However, Los Angeles will hope that Williams' injury isn't too serious. The 28-year-old has formed a strong partnership with quarterback Justin Herbert over the past few seasons.

Mike Williams' contract details

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams

As per Spotrac, Mike Williams signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers in March 2022. The deal included a $21,000,000 signing bonus, with $40,000,000 in guaranteed money. The wideout is expected to earn a base salary of $1,080,000 this year.

The Chargers selected Williams in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has become a vital member of the Los Angeles offense in recent years.

Last season, Williams recorded 895 yards on 63 receptions with four touchdowns through the air across 13 games.