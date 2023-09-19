What happened to Minkah Fitzpatrick? Update on Steelers star after Week 2 hit

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered a chest injury in Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The injury occurred when Fitzpatrick chased down and made a diving, shoestring tackle on Browns' running back, Jerome Ford, at the end of a 69-yard run at the goal line. Immediately after completing the tackle, Fitzpatrick left the Gridiron to be evaluated in the locker room. He was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the game.

According to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Fitzpatrick was taken to a local hospital where he was evaluated for a chest injury. He underwent precautionary scans in the hospital. Thankfully, the 26-year-old was released from the hospital after the scans were negative. Hence, he could play some part in the Steelers upcoming road trip.

Exploring Minkah Fitzpatrick's Injury History

The Steelers’ safety is one of the best players at his position in the league. As such, he is forced to take to the ground and make some risky plays. Hence, it's no wonder he's had his fair share of injuries since entering the league.

On July 7, 2022, Fitzpatrick suffered a hand-wrist sprain off the Gridiron. This injury occurred as a result of a bike accident. He subsequently misses one week of practice.

Then, on September 22, 2022, he suffered his first NFL-related injury due to a grade one head cranial concussion. He returned for week 4.

Further along the line, Fitzpatrick suffered a grade one knee sprain on October 2, 2022. His coach, Mike Tomlin, said the injury must be "monitored" going forward.

Then, on November 11, 2022, Fitzpatrick's abdomen appendix ruptured. This made him miss all of week 10.

Also, on January 1, 2023, Fitzpatrick had a grade one pedal ankle sprain. This came after a Pittsburgh Steelers win, and the elite safety admitted to playing through pain in the game. Whether he misses any games following the chest injury scare against the Browns remains to be seen.

Who could replace Minkah Fitzpatrick for the Steelers?

If Minkah Fitzpatrick is ruled out as a precautionary measure, then backup safety Elijah Riley should be waiting in the wings. In his eventful NFL career, Riley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and the Steelers.

Riley is behind Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Steelers' strong safety depth chart, so he's clearly next in line. Let's see whether he'll start the Steelers' next game in place of Fitzpatrick.

How much will Minkah Fitzpatrick make this year?

According to Spotrac, Fitzpatrick will make over $18 million in the 2023 NFL season. The former Alabama Crimson Tide is currently on a four-year, $73,612,235 contract with the franchise.

As per the terms of Fitzpatrick's contract, he got a $17,500,000 signing bonus and is slated to earn $18,403,059 a year. Furthermore, $36,000,000 of the deal was guaranteed upon signing. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027 during his 31 season.