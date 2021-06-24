What happened to Patrick Allen? How did the former Oilers CB die?

Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported that former Houston Oilers cornerback Patrick Allen died on Tuesday at the age of 59. The family is waiting for an autopsy report to determine how Allen died. Patrick Allen was found in his apartment in Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday.

Patrick Allen's NFL Career

Patrick Allen played his college football career at Utah State University. During his four-year career at Utah State, Allen recorded eight interceptions. The Houston Oilers selected Patrick Allen with the 100th overall pick in the 1984 NFL draft.

Allen appeared in 106 games for the Houston Oilers from 1984 to 1990. He started 72 of the 106 games of his NFL career. During Allen's seven-year career, he registered seven interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

Patrick Allen also made appearances on the Oilers special teams as a kick returner. Allen received 11 kicks for 210 return yards and averaged 19.1 yards per return. Houston only used Patrick Allen as a kick returner for his rookie season.

The Houston Oilers made playoff appearances in four out of seven seasons during Allen's career.

Allen's brother Anthony also played in the NFL. Anthony Allen played for the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Football Team, and the Los Angeles Chargers after three seasons with the USFL.

Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reported a statement from Patrick's brother Anthony about finding Patrick in his apartment on Tuesday.

"Dealing with it. It's been a struggle. As a family we're dealing with it. A lot of people loved him. He was well-loved. Obviously, it's causing a lot of pain."

Anthony was also asked about the time when Patrick and Anthony went head-to-head in the NFL. At the time, Anthony was a part of the Washington Football Team. Houston defeated Washington, 41-17 in 1988.

"The Oilers killed us. Doug Williams was the quarterback. We had won the Super Bow in 1987 and they just destroyed us. It was a great moment. We obviously loved it. It was a fun game."

Anthony Allen will never forget the great times he had with his brother Patrick Allen on the football field.

The NFL has lost a fantastic individual and a great athlete. Patrick Allen was a professional on and off the football field and was loved dearly by his family and friends. As stated earlier, the cause of death is still to be determined.

