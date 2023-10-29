What happened to Patrick Mahomes? Chiefs QB added to injury report ahead of snow game vs Broncos

Patrick Mahomes is officially on the injury report ahead of a key matchup. The reigning MVP and two-time Super Bowl winner has come down with an undisclosed illness. He has officially landed on the report, but fortunately, he has no designation.

Expand Tweet

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Chiefs have added QB Patrick Mahomes (illness) to the injury report, but he does not have a game designation. He'll play."

As Rapoport stated, there's no designation. He's not Questionable, Doubtful or Out. He is active and unless something unexpected happens between now and the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff against the Denver Broncos, the star QB will play.

The forecast is worth mentioning here. It's expected to be terribly cold and there's snow potentially headed in for the game. That means it'll be cold and if Mahomes is already battling an illness, this weather is not ideal.

Players and people can often come down with colds if they're not properly warmed in the cold weather. Mahomes will stay warm on the sidelines, but someone who's already sick is at risk of that even more so.

Nevertheless, not much keeps the two-time MVP off the field, and it does not appear that this current malady has any chance of doing so. For fantasy reasons, he can be started, but the weather may put a significant damper on his output this week.

Patrick Mahomes sick, still going to play

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 6-1, a full three games clear of the next-closest opponent in the division- the Las Vegas Raiders. They're inching closer and closer to truly putting away their opponents in that regard.

Patrick Mahomes will play

Today is a key game to that end. The Chiefs can push themselves to 7-1 and the Broncos to 2-6. That would effectively end any chances for Russell Wilson and company and greatly increase the Chiefs' odds.

They will have Patrick Mahomes on the field even though he is sick. Their offense is good enough that backups have come in and done well enough in his brief absences, but they need the reigning MVP on the field. Fortunately, he will be.