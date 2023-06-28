What happened to Ryan Mallett? 35-year-old ex-NFL QB dies in tragic circumstances

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died in a drowning incident in the Gulf of Mexico.

At 2:12 p.m., the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and first responders were notified of a distressed group. The individuals were struggling to make their way back to shore from a sandbar near a beach in Destin, Florida. This is approximately 50 miles east of Pensacola in Florida's panhandle.

Initially, the police did not disclose the identity of the deceased. However, in a subsequent update, they confirmed that the individual was 35-year-old Ryan Mallett, based on information provided by his next of kin.

In a statement issued after the incident, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office provided an official response.

"One of the individuals, an adult male, went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out. Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken but the man was pronounced deceased at the Destin Emergency Room."

Ryan Mallett, originally from Arkansas, served as a football coach at White Hall High School. The school district confirmed his passing in a website announcement on Tuesday. Arkansas athletic director, Hunter Yurachek, expressed sorrow over the loss, describing Mallett as a remarkable individual.

Ryan Mallett's NFL career

Mallett had a collegiate football journey that began at the University of Michigan, where he played for a single season. He then transferred to Arkansas to complete his college career.

During his time with the Razorbacks, he showcased his skills by throwing for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns over two seasons.

Mallett was chosen by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft. During his rookie season, he held the role of the New England Patriots' third-string quarterback, backing up Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer.

He saw limited playing time, appearing in four games during the 2012 season and completing 1 of 4 passes for 17 yards.

In 2014, Mallett was traded to the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, his time as a starting quarterback was abruptly cut short due to a season-ending pectoral injury that year. The Texans ultimately released him in October 2015.

Ryan Mallett at the Baltimore Ravens

Following his departure from the Texans, Mallett found a new opportunity in December 2015 when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. In Baltimore, he took on the role of the backup quarterback behind Joe Flacco.

He remained with the Ravens until the conclusion of the 2017 season, which was his last season in the NFL.

