What happened to Ryan Tannehill? Titans QB gets carted off from London game vs Ravens

Ryan Tannehill continued his 2023 NFL season in Week 6 by going across the pond for a London game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Tennessee Titans quarterback struggled to get the offense going as his team trailed the game in the fourth quarter.

Things got worse when he was removed after suffering an apparent ankle injury. Tannehill was seen being examined on the sidelines before being carted into the locker room to reportedly have his ankle examined further.

Ryan Tannehill injury update

Ryan Tannehill

According to Jamie Erdahl, the sideline reporter for this Week 6 NFL London game between the Titans and Ravens, via her personal X account:

"Ryan Tannehill officially questionable to return to this game - 4th quarter - with a right ankle issue. Been in a lot of pain ... Taken to X-ray here in London."

With the Titans trailing by two possessions with just minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it is extremely unlikely that Tannehill will return to this contest. The results of the X-ray and a medical examination will give a better idea about the severity of the ankle injury.

Who replaced Ryan Tannehill for the Titans?

Malik Willis

When Tannehill was removed from the Titans' Week 6 game against the Ravens with an ankle injury, Malik Willis immediately stepped in to replace him.

The dynamic second-year quarterback has been serving as their main backup so far this year ahead of rookie Will Levis. The Titans have selected quarterbacks in the first three rounds of each of the past two NFL drafts as they presumably seek a future solution beyond Tannehill.

If the Titans quarterback is forced to miss extended time, it will be interesting to see if the team chooses to go forward with Willis or Levis. Willis spent some time as the starter last year, filling in for Tannehill, but Levis has yet to see the field for a regular season game.

The rookie has served as a healthy inactive for the Titans this year so far as he continues to develop his game.

Further updates on this situation will likely be provided by the Titans as more details become available.