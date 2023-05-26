What happened to Shannon Sharpe? NFL legend suffers $1M hit after LA burglary

Shannon Sharpe's home in Los Angeles was reportedly robbed last week, and more than $1 million worth of luggage, jewelry, and smartwatches were taken.

Sharpe is renowned for his edgy appearance and opulent preferences. According to law police, the incident took place on May 19 between 7 and 9:30 pm. At that moment, Sharpe was not at home. He didn't contact the police, though, until after supper, when he became aware of something wrong.

The police have opened a more thorough investigation after discovering no signs of entry by force, which is a fascinating turn of events. Sharpe has offered a large reward — $50,000 — to anyone with knowledge regarding the rumored $1 million burglary that happened at his Los Angeles estate last Friday, despite the fact that no arrests have been made. Law enforcement has also failed to provide any additional information regarding the clues they are presently exploring.

In a video shared on Facebook in 2021, Shannon Sharpe displayed his in-home workout facility. Additionally, he has frequently allowed people to see within his magnificent closet.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Sharpe, who played for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, was selected for eight Pro Bowls and four All-Pro games. Sharpe started a career in sports journalism after his final season in 2003 and now hosts 'Undisputed' alongside Skip Bayless.

Since the burglary, he has so far made several appearances on FS1 with Skip Bayless.

What is Shannon Sharpe’s net worth?

In his brief but fruitful NFL stint, Sharpe won numerous honors and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In his professional career, he won three Super Bowls, two with the Broncos and one with the Ravens.

Because of his commitment and talent, Shannon amassed a fortune that expanded over time. He received an annual salary of $148,500 in his inaugural season. He was making $3 million annually a decade later.In total, he earned more than $22 million in the NFL by the time he retired.

According to sources, the estimated net worth of Shannon Sharpe is $14 million. His NFL salary, TV revenues, and other endorsement deals are all included in the sum.

