What happened to Steve McNair? Revisiting tragic story of ex-Ravens QB

It's been over a decade since legendary Houston quarterback Steve McNair's life was coldly taken on July 4, 2009. The dual-threat QB was one of the best players of his generation, and he gave Houston something to be proud of throughout his NFL days.

In this piece, we will revisit the tragic story of the former Houston and Baltimore Ravens shot caller as we shine a light on the sad events that unfolded on that fateful night. It's a story that still sends shivers down spines, so kindly be warned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to the late great Steve McNair?

Following his retirement from the NFL, Steve McNair began a relationship with a woman named Sahel "Jenni" Kazemi. On the night of his murder, July 4, 2009, McNair was found dead from numerous gunshot wounds, along with the body of Kazemi, in an apartment rented by McNair in Nashville.

The slain couple had an up-and-down relationship before the night of the killing, and it was speculated that they weren't on the best of terms ahead of that night. Steve was 36, while Kazemi was 20 years old. On the night of his death, Steve McNair put his children to bed, then around 11 p.m., he texted Kazemi that he was on his way.

McNair, believed to have been sound asleep on the couch when the shooting happened, was shot twice in the body and head, with only one of the shots coming from closer than three feet. After killing him, his girlfriend Kazemi sat on the couch alongside him and shot herself in the temple.

Their bodies were discovered by McNair's friends Wayne Neely and Robert Gaddy, who called 911. The police on the ground declared McNair's death a murder-suicide.

Steve McNair's NFL Legacy

Steve McNair was an incredible football player and is one of the earliest proponents of the dual-threat QB role that has become almost the norm in today's NFL.

McNair came into the league with pressure to perform at the top level, as he was electric throughout his college career at Alcorn State. He was a four-time SWAC Player of the Year. His performances meant that the Houston Oilers selected him as the third overall pick of the 1995 NFL Draft.

He appeared in the playoffs five times in his NFL career and made a losing appearance in Super Bowl XXXIV. McNair was chosen to play in the Pro Bowl four times and was an All-Pro and league MVP in 2003. He finished his career with 31,304 passing yards, 174 passing touchdowns, 3,590 rushing yards and 37 rushing touchdowns.

Poll : 0 votes