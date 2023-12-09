What happened to T. J. Watt? Steelers LB a major doubt for Week 15 vs. Colts

According to numerous reports, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is currently in concussion protocol. Therefore, he is a significant doubt for his side's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.

Due to being in the concussion protocol, Watt won't be able to practice or play until adequately cleared. The NFL takes concussions very seriously and has improved its rules to cater to player safety since the Tua Tagovailoa situation last season.

T. J. Watt must pass a series of tests before officially being cleared to return to the Gridiron.

What happened to T. J. Watt? Week 14 update on the Steelers' LB

During the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots, T. J. Watt inadvertently took a knee to the face from New England running back Ezekiel Elliott. This happened on the game's very first play.

After the hit, Watt was checked for concussion and cleared to return to the game. After the match ended, he couldn't participate in a pre-scheduled interview with Peter King due to a 'migraine'.

Watt was checked at the Steelers' facility the following day and promptly placed in the concussion protocol. The question on everyone's lips is how Watt was cleared during the game when it seems likely in hindsight that he was concussed. The league is expected to look into it.

Before the concussion, Watt had been having a typically impressive season. The five-time Pro Bowler has amassed a stat line of 52 total tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pick in 13 games. The Steelers fans will hope that he returns back in time to close out the regular season.

What time and channel is the Steelers' next game on?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against the Indianapolis Colts when they return to action in Week 15. The Steelers will have to be on their A-game against the Colts, as Jim Irsay's franchise is making an unlikely playoff push as the season ends.

The game will start at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, and broadcast on the NFL Network and locally on CBS 4.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 4:30 p.m

TV: NFL Network

Venue: Indianapolis Stadium