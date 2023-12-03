What happened to Tank Dell? Texans WR gets carted off in Week 13 game vs Broncos

Tank Dell, one of the promising rookie wide receivers of this class, has been carted off during the first half. The young wide receiver took a hit to his lower leg and had to be taken off the field. He currently does not have a designation other than Questionable, but it certainly doesn't look good.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"A bad scene in Houston: Texans WR Tank Dell was carted off with a lower leg injury. One of the best young WRs."

The injury happened on a rushing touchdown by Dameon Pierce. The back scored from three yards out, but the Houston Texans may have lost their star wideout in the process.

In the video, it appears to be a significant ankle injury. It looks like it gets rolled up and trapped in the pile of bodies as he was in the scrum of Pierce attempting to score. It certainly doesn't look good, and with the cart coming out rather quickly, the diagnosis may not be a positive one.

The fantasy doctor in the tweet above believes it could well be an ankle fracture, which might cost him the rest of the season. Regardless, they believe it could also be a sprain, which would cost him a few weeks. This is a developing story.

#Update: Tank Dell is ruled out for the rest of the game.

Tank Dell could be a huge loss

The rookie class for the Houston Texans could be looked back on as a huge turning point. They had a mediocre offense before adding CJ Stroud and Tank Dell in the draft. Those two have become prolific and Dell was producing at a high clip.

They helped transform the offense in Houston, so losing Dell would be tough. They're a playoff hopeful, but losing arguably their best playmaker is a tough pill to swallow.

Tank Dell could have a very bad injury

They do still have Noah Brown, Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz, but the outlook is diminished if Dell is out for an extended period of time.