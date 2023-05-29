Tevin Coleman wasn't aware that he carried sickle-cell disease until he was in college at Indiana University. The condition affects how the body carries oxygen throughout itself and can cause symptoms including pain, disease, and increased stroke risk.

However, veteran NFL running back Coleman didn't realize how his disorder would impact his children.

Tevin and his wife Akilah, who also has sickle-cell disease, welcomed twins Nazaneen and Nezerah in 2017. However, the couple has spoken about their journey as parents who raised their daughter, Nazaneen, with unique health needs.

While speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Akilah said:

"I knew something was up. My son, they knew he didn't have it but pretty instantly, with my daughter, we had to go back and do a couple of different tests because they knew that there was something going on. It was confirmed around four months."

Nazaneen had a lower birth weight and heart rate than her twin brother, Nezerah, so the diagnosis was not a surprise.

Coleman also admitted that the first year of his twins was the hardest because he needed to travel across the country due to his NFL commitments with the Atlanta Falcons.

The running back explained:

"It was very hard at first. Because of the season, my daughter had to stay home and get the extra care that she needed."

Despite Nazaneen's complications, Coleman has said that he wants his daughter to live as normal a life as possible and has even enrolled her in gymnastics and swimming classes.

"Even though she has complications, we want her to live as normal as possible. "For Nazaneen, it's important to know that sickle cell limits us, but doesn't stop us. She can still thrive as long as we protect her."

According to reports, Coleman recently went to the famous Icebox jewelry spot in Atlanta to get a double-sided diamond pendant featuring his two children. One side of the pendant reads "1125" to represent the birthdate of his twins and the other side shows a portrait of them smiling.

Tevin Coleman's NFL Stats and Career

Tevin Coleman playing for the New York Jets in 2021

The Atlanta Falcons picked Tevin Coleman in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The running back spent four seasons with the team before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

After two seasons in San Francisco, Coleman signed for the New York Jets on a one-year contract. He then returned to the 49ers for the 2022 NFL season and is currently a free agent.

Coleman has a total of 3,319 running yards and 25 touchdowns on 789 carries in eight seasons in the NFL. On 131 receptions, he has 1,317 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

Tevin Coleman managed 70 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns for the Niners last season.

