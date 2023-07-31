What happened to Tim Patrick? Broncos WR gets carted off after suffering injury in training camp 

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick has suffered another injury in the franchise's training camp. He was coming off an ACL injury that he sustained prior to the start of the last season, and it seems like he has suffered another setback.

As per NFL insider James Palmer, Patrick went down due to a non-contact injury and was carted off the field. After that, he was seen using crutches for his left leg. Fortunately for him, the ACL injury that he sustained last year was in his right leg.

As of now, the severity of the injury is unknown but this piece will be updated as soon we get info regarding it.

Tim Patrick injury history:

Tim Patrick: Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos

Since joining the Denver Broncos in 2018, he has suffered only one major injury which was the ACL injury last year. That injury kept him out of the whole season but apart from that he has been pretty healthy, and Russell Wilson will hope that he will be able to have Patrick for the upcoming season.

In his last healthy season in 2021, he had 53 catches for 734 yards and scored five touchdowns in 16 games.