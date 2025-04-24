What happened to Travis Hunter's dad? Why was he in jail for?

Travis Hunter is projected as a top-five pick at the NFL draft and is expected to hear his name being called out early on Day 1. The Colorado star is one of the few players invited to the event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday to meet NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on stage.

Ad

Hunter will also have a special guest with him, his father, Hunter Sr., at the event. Hunter Sr., who is under home confinement in Florida, has been given permission by the court to attend the draft and be with his son.

However, many are curious to learn why Hunter Sr. is in home confinement and the reason why he spent time in jail.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why was Travis Hunter's dad in jail?

Travis Hunter's father, Hunter Sr. - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Travis Hunter's father, Hunter Sr., was arrested in Nov. 2023 for illegally possessing a firearm and carrying drugs. Police said that he had amphetamines in his pocket while being apprehended at a traffic stop.

Ad

Trending

Hunter Sr. pleaded guilty to the charges and in Sep. 2024, he was sentenced to 90 days in prison at the Palm Beach County West Detention Centre in Florida.

Hunter Sr. was released on Dec. 5, just nine days before the Heisman Trophy, and began serving his three-year probation sentence. However, he was not granted permission to attend the event in New York, when his son won the top college accolade.

Hunter spoke highly of his father on stage when he won the Heisman for his fabulous season at Colorado.

Ad

"I want to say something to my father," Travis Jr. said at the time. "He's not here and wasn't able to make it but I know you're watching on TV. Dad, I love you. For all the stuff you went through man … Now look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man."

Ad

Since being released from prison, Hunter Sr. has been under home confinement in Florida. However, he will be with his son in the green room for his big night at the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Hunter Sr. will have to return to Florida on Friday, after Day 1 of the draft, to resume his probation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place