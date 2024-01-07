What happened to Travis Kelce? Why Chiefs TE is not playing in Week 18 vs Chargers

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. The Chiefs are 10-6 heading into the game and will be the third seed in the AFC no matter the result of the game against the Chargers.

For this game, the Chiefs decided to sit key starters including Patrick Mahomes. However, there was some uncertainty surrounding the availability of Kelce for this match. Although he was originally expected to play, just hours before kickoff, the tight end was officially ruled out of the game.

Why is Travis Kelce not playing in Week 18?

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce will not play against the Chargers due to coaching decision. The Chiefs tight end was just 16 receiving yards away from having another 1000-receiving yard season but unfortunately, his streak will finally get over.

In 15 games this season, Kelce has 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns on 121 targets. Considering his lofty standards, this season has been a down year for the star player. He is averaging just 65.6 receiving yards per game this season as compared to 78.7 receiving yards per game last season.

Although Kelce will not get an opportunity to have another 1000-receiving yards season, the rest in Week 18 will allow him to be fresh for the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs still don't know who their opponent will be in the Wildcard Round, but they are still expected at least to reach the Divisional Round despite their struggles on offense.